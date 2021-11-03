United Auto Workers members reject second John Deere contract proposal, strike continues
Members across Iowa, Illinois and Kansas voted against the proposal, 55%-45%, continuing the strike against John Deere that began Oct. 14.
Watch VideoUnion workers at Deere & Co. would get wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years..
United Auto Workers union members went on strike against farm and construction equipment maker John Deere for the first time in 35..