UK reports another 41,299 COVID cases and 217 deaths
Another 41,299 coronavirus cases and 217 deaths have been reported in the UK, according to the government's official daily figures.Full Article
The latest figures revealed that there were 935 people in hospital with 63 patients being treated in intensive care units.
Seven more Covid deaths have been recorded in Wales but the country's seven-day infection rate has dropped once again