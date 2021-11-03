COP26: Five arrests as hundreds march in Glasgow
Published
Police say officers had paint sprayed at them while climate change activists say they were "kettled" for two hours.Full Article
Published
Police say officers had paint sprayed at them while climate change activists say they were "kettled" for two hours.Full Article
The protest was one of several in Glasgow on Wednesday, as the Cop26 summit discussed the financial system.
Police have made five arrests as hundreds of climate activists marched through Glasgow as part of demonstrations around the Cop26..