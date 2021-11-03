South African writer Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize for The Promise
South African writer Damon Galgut has won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction with his story of racism and reckoning, The Promise.Full Article
It’s third time lucky for the South African novelist who has been shortlisted twice before.
