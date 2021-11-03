Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize for fiction
Published
It was third time lucky for the South African author, who was also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010. His book "The Promise" was the overwhelming favorite for the prize.Full Article
Published
It was third time lucky for the South African author, who was also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010. His book "The Promise" was the overwhelming favorite for the prize.Full Article
His book The Promise wins the award after Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah claimed the Nobel Prize for literature last month
It was third time lucky for the South African author also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010, coming up trumps for 'The Promise.' He was..