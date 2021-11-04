Petrol price in Delhi falls to Rs 103.97 per litre - Check rates in Metro cities

Petrol price in Delhi falls to Rs 103.97 per litre - Check rates in Metro cities

Petrol is selling at Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi today, cheaper by Rs 6.07 per litre while the rate of diesel is now Rs 86.67 per litre.

