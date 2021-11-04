Man charged over Cleo Smith abduction
Published
Australian man charged with abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who was rescued after disappearing for 18 daysFull Article
Published
Australian man charged with abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who was rescued after disappearing for 18 daysFull Article
A man has been charged over the alleged abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith in Western Australia.Cleo was allegedly taken from..
A 36-year-old Australian man has been taken into custody for questioning over the disappearance of 4-year-old Cleo Smith after she..