Another 37,269 coronavirus cases and 214 deaths have been reported in the UK, according to the government's official daily figures.Full Article
UK reports another 37,269 COVID cases and 214 deaths
Scottish Government confirms no new deaths from Covid in Dundee
Daily Record
Data from Public Health Scotland also shows that 65 new cases were recorded overnight in the city.
US Surpasses 750,000 COVID-19 Deaths Just a Month After Surpassing 700,000 Deaths
Veuer
The death toll from Covid-19 in the US surpassed 750,000 on Wednesday. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.