How a little-known New Jersey truck driver defeated a top state Senate power broker on less than $10,000
Published
Durr, who says he spent no more than $10,000 on his campaign, has stunned the NJ Senate president.
Published
Durr, who says he spent no more than $10,000 on his campaign, has stunned the NJ Senate president.
There have been a lot of political upsets in the past decade. Now a truck driver who spent less than $200 on his campaign could..
Steve Sweeney may lose his seat to a conservative truck driver