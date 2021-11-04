Sen. Rand Paul calls for Anthony Fauci to resign in latest clash over origins of COVID-19
Published
Paul and Fauci sparred over whether the National Institutes of Health funded "gain-of-function" research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Published
Paul and Fauci sparred over whether the National Institutes of Health funded "gain-of-function" research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci had the latest in their series of tense exchanges Thursday, when the director of the National..
(Natural News) If anyone in Congress has done more than Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable for..