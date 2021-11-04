How Democrats lost voters in Virginia and New Jersey, and what it means for 2022
Published
The voting trends signal trouble for President Joe Biden and Democrats before next year's 2022 midterm elections.
Published
The voting trends signal trouble for President Joe Biden and Democrats before next year's 2022 midterm elections.
A decisive Republican win in Virginia and an unexpected squeaker in New Jersey has the GOP cheering its off-year successes … but..
Watch VideoIn a stunning victory in blue-leaning Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor's race early Wednesday,..