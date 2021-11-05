Mexico drug gang shootout kills 2 near Cancun
A shootout involving rival gangs near the Mexican resort of Cancun has left two suspected drug dealers dead. The gun battle sparked panic among foreign tourists.Full Article
A commando of drug gang gunmen on Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico's resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury..
