Tourists at a beach resort in Mexico were left scrambling for cover after a gang of men shot dead two suspected drug dealers in front of several luxury hotels.Full Article
Tourists flee shooting as rival drug gangs battle at luxury beach resort
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Panic at five-star Cancun resort in Mexico after dramatic gang shootout
A commando of drug gang gunmen on Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico's resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury..
New Zealand Herald
Mexico drug gang shootout kills 2 near Cancun
A shootout involving rival gangs near the Mexican resort of Cancun has left two suspected drug dealers dead. The gun battle sparked..
Deutsche Welle