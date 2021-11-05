Brexit: EU warns of 'serious consequences' if UK triggers Article 16
Published
Brussels could impose tariffs on UK imports or even tear up the EU-UK Brexit trade deal altogether.Full Article
The EU says there will be "serious consequences" if the UK triggers Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.
EC Vice-President Maros Sefcovic says the move would lead to instability in Northern Ireland.