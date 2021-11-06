COVID-19 booster jabs will be able to be booked a month earlier under a change that comes into effect on Monday 8 November.Full Article
COVID-19 booster jabs to be open for booking a month earlier
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid booster jabs - When and where in Worcestershire you can get yours
Walk-in centres for Covid jabs are back open in Worcestershire again as the Government tries to avoid plunging the country into..
Tamworth Herald
Covid: Booster jabs to open earlier for booking in England
NHS England is relaxing booking rules to help higher-risk people get their top-up jabs more quickly.
BBC News