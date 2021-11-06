Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner dies in plane crash en route to concert

One of Brazil's most popular singers, Marília Mendonça, has been killed in a plane crash on her way to a concert.Full Article
Mendonça's press office confirmed her death in a statement, and said four other passengers on the flight also perished. Mendonça..
