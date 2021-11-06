A Chinese spy has been convicted of plotting to steal trade secrets from several US aviation and aerospace companies, the Justice Department has said.Full Article
First Chinese spy extradited to US convicted of trying to steal aviation trade secrets
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Chinese spy convicted of trying to steal US aviation trade secrets
Zee News
The Chinese operative extradited to the United States for trial was convicted of two counts of conspiring and attempting to commit..