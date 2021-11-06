'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to halt production after Letitia Wright's injury on set
Published
An upcoming sequel to "Black Panther" has temporarily halted production after star Letitia Wright suffered an onset injury earlier this year.
Published
An upcoming sequel to "Black Panther" has temporarily halted production after star Letitia Wright suffered an onset injury earlier this year.
UPDATE: The upcoming Black Panther sequel will temporarily halt production while Letitia Wright continues to recover from injuries..