FIRST PIC: Nusrat Jahan shares photo with son Yishaan J and Yash Dasgupta
Published
Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday took to Instagram and dropped beautiful pictures with her son Yishaan J and boyfriend Yash Dasgupta.Full Article
Published
Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday took to Instagram and dropped beautiful pictures with her son Yishaan J and boyfriend Yash Dasgupta.Full Article
Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan shared the first picture of her son Yishaan with fans on the occasion of Diwali.