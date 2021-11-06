At least eight dead in crowd surge during Travis Scott concert
At least eight people have died in a crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert at Astroworld Festival in Houston, fire officials say.Full Article
Dozens of other people who attended a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld music festival were injured, Houston’s fire chief..