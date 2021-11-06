Woman arrested as fourth person dies after paddleboarding incident
Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a paddleboarding incident in Wales in which four people died.Full Article
Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a paddleboarding incident in Wales in which four people died.Full Article
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed 41-year-old Andrea Powell, who had been in hospital since the incident, has died
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a paddleboarding incident on a river in Wales in..