Fuel tanker fire kills more than 90 outside Sierra Leone's capital
The explosion occurred after a large crowd had gathered to collect leaking fuel after a bus collided with the tanker late on Friday.Full Article
Dozens more were seriously injured after large crowds gathered in a Freetown suburb to collect leaking fuel.