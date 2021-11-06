Biden: Infrastructure bill is 'monumental step forward'
US lawmakers have approved a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill after months of setbacks due to infighting between Democrats.
Watch VideoThe House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved..