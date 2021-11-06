Brazilian pop singer Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash
Published
Four other passengers also perished after the plane crashed between Mendonça's hometown of Goiania and Caratinga, a small city in Minas Gerais state.Full Article
Published
Four other passengers also perished after the plane crashed between Mendonça's hometown of Goiania and Caratinga, a small city in Minas Gerais state.Full Article
Four other passengers also perished after the plane crashed between Mendonça's hometown of Goiania and Caratinga, a small city in..
The 26-year-old Brazilian singer was killed when the small plane she was travelling in crashed in Minas Gerais state, reported..