An Australian woman has become a millionaire after winning the country's vaccine lottery prize.Full Article
Australian woman wins $1m - just for getting vaccinated against COVID-19
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Giant spider with dozens of babies spotted in girl's bedroom
Rumble Studio
This woman discovers some uninvited guests in her Sydney home as she is getting ready for bed. That dark spot on the wall is alive!..
-
Border Force boss says it did not know Monica Hao was ICAC witness
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Australia: High Court rules 'backpacker tax' unfair
Deutsche Welle
-
British waitress wins legal battle over Australia’s ‘backpacker tax’
Belfast Telegraph
-
Australian football star charged with assault, forcible touching in NYC hotel attack
FOXNews.com