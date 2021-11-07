Number of COVID booster jabs administered in UK reaches 10 million
Published
Ten million COVID-19 booster jabs have now been administered in the UK, latest figures show.Full Article
Published
Ten million COVID-19 booster jabs have now been administered in the UK, latest figures show.Full Article
Watch VideoThe global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only..
Sir Keir Starmer has said the government needs to "get a grip" and ramp up the Covid booster vaccine programme to deliver half a..
More than 1.6 million people will be invited to book their COVID-19 booster jab next week as the vaccination programme continues to..