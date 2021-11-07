Kenyan duo of Peres Jepchirchir, Albert Korir win 50th edition of New York City Marathon
Peres Jepchirchir followed up her Olympic gold medal in Tokyo by winning the 2021 New York City Marathon, while Albert Korir won the men's race.
Swiss Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair division in 1:31.24, and Madison de Rozario (1:51.01) became the first Australian..
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the women's race at the New York City marathon as compatriot Albert Korir claimed the men's title.