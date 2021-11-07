Navy christens ship USNS Harvey Milk, named after gay rights activist
The Navy has christened the USNS Harvey Milk, a fleet replenishment oiler named after one of the nation's first openly gay elected officials.
Milk served in the Navy in the 1950s, but was discharged after being questioned about his sexual orientation. He became the first..