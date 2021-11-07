Pakistan set up Australia semi-final after 72-run win over Scotland
Published
Pakistan maintain their 100% record at the Men's T20 World Cup with an emphatic 72-run win over Scotland to set up a semi-final against Australia.Full Article
Published
Pakistan maintain their 100% record at the Men's T20 World Cup with an emphatic 72-run win over Scotland to set up a semi-final against Australia.Full Article
Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs on the back of magnificent half centuries from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik on Sunday to..
After India's win over Scotland, their net run rate took a huge upward hit.
India need to first win their remaining matches and then they would be hoping for some results to go in their favour. A win against..