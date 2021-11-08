COP26: UK pledges £290m to help poorer countries cope with climate change
Published
As the COP26 summit enters its second week, government ministers gather in Glasgow for more talks.Full Article
Published
As the COP26 summit enters its second week, government ministers gather in Glasgow for more talks.Full Article
Glasgow (AFP) Nov 4, 2021
With science warning that only swift action can avoid cataclysmic global warming, countries..
Johannesburg (AFP) Nov 5, 2021
Climate change is harming people's mental wellbeing and the impact will only get worse,..