Astroworld: Travis Scott and Drake sued over deadly US festival crush
Published
The rapper faces legal action after at least eight people were killed during his Astroworld festival.Full Article
Published
The rapper faces legal action after at least eight people were killed during his Astroworld festival.Full Article
The family of Danish Baig is devastated after his death at the Astroworld concert Friday night in Houston.
Travis Scott has been named in several lawsuits following the tragic crowd surge at Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead..