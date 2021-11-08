UK reports another 32,322 COVID cases and 57 deaths
The UK has recorded another 32,322 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths, according to government figures.
Data from Public Health Scotland also shows that 149 new cases were recorded overnight in the region.
Most Russians went back to work on Monday for the first time in more than a week as a nationwide workplace shutdown was lifted..