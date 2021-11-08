With Win in Paris, Novak Djokovic Secures Year-End No. 1 Ranking Again
Published
He bolstered his claim to being the best men’s player of this era by securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record seventh year.Full Article
Published
He bolstered his claim to being the best men’s player of this era by securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record seventh year.Full Article
He bolstered his claim to being the best men’s player of this era by securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record seventh..
Novak Djokovic has wrapped up the end-of-year number one ranking after winning the Paris Masters tournament.