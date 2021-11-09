Two California couples gave birth to each others' babies and spent months raising children that weren't theirs after a mix-up at the fertility clinic, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday.Full Article
Two California couples give birth to each others' babies after mix-up at fertility clinic
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
IVF Embryo Mixup Leaves Two Couples Raising Each Other's Babies: 'It's Still a Daily Struggle'
People
Two L.A. couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mixup at their IVF clinic and spent four months raising children that..
California parents sue after getting another couple's embryo
New Zealand Herald
-
Parents sue after getting another couple's embryo
USATODAY.com
-
California parents sue after getting another couple's embryo
SeattlePI.com