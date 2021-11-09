SpaceX returns 4 astronauts back to Earth, ending nearly 200-day flight
A team of astronauts safely splashed down off the Florida coast late Monday, setting the stage for the next crew to launch from Kennedy Space Center.
It completed a 200-day space station mission
The Crew Dragon spaceship has a broken toilet, but it can still carry astronauts around Earth, through its atmosphere, and into the..