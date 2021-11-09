SpaceX Carries NASA Astronaut Mission Home With Safe Water Landing
The Crew-2 astronauts spent nearly 200 days in orbit, and their stay aboard the International Space Station was punctuated with surprises.Full Article
These were the last days in space for the four members of the NASA/SpaceX Crew-2 mission, so the astronauts took advantage of their..
How does an astronaut prepare physically and mentally to launch into space? NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, who traveled to the..