Hundreds of migrants at Belarus' border with Poland
Published
Poland says it has stopped attempts by the large group to enter the country from Belarus.Full Article
Violence has erupted at the Poland-Belarus border. Migrants threw stones at Polish border guards, who responded with water cannons..
Journalist Matthew Luxmoore says migrants at the Poland-Belarus border are in dire straits as temperatures start plummeting.