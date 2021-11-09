Metallurgist admits faking steel test results for US Navy subs
Published
A metallurgist has pleaded guilty to fraud after faking the results of strength tests on steel.Full Article
Published
A metallurgist has pleaded guilty to fraud after faking the results of strength tests on steel.Full Article
For more than 30 years, Elaine Thomas altered test results for more than 240 steel productions while working for a foundry that..
SEATTLE (AP) — A metallurgist in Washington state pleaded guilty to fraud Monday after she spent decades faking the results of..