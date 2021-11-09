England prop Marler to miss Australia Test after positive Covid-19 test
England prop Joe Marler will miss Saturday's Test against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
England captain Owen Farrell has been cleared to face Australia at Twickenham next Saturday following a false positive test for the..