Pledges to cut methane, coal and protect forests made at COP26 will reduce global warming by just a few tenths of a degree - with temperatures on course to be at least 2.4C higher by 2100, according to the first major assessment of commitments at the summit.Full Article
COP26 pledges 'will cut warming by just a few tenths of a degree'
