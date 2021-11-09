COP26 pledges 'will cut warming by just a few tenths of a degree'

Pledges to cut methane, coal and protect forests made at COP26 will reduce global warming by just a few tenths of a degree - with temperatures on course to be at least 2.4C higher by 2100, according to the first major assessment of commitments at the summit.

