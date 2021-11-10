Queensland records three new local COVID-19 cases and Victoria 14 deaths
Published
Victoria has also reported 1,003 new COVID-19 cases, NSW has recorded 216 cases and three deaths, and the ACT has announced a further nine cases.Full Article
Published
Victoria has also reported 1,003 new COVID-19 cases, NSW has recorded 216 cases and three deaths, and the ACT has announced a further nine cases.Full Article
It comes as Victoria records 1,069 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, and New South Wales 222 cases and four deaths.