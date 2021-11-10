Prince Harry says he warned Twitter of potential â€˜coupâ€™ the day before Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Published
The prince also called "Megxit" a misogynistic term as he criticized social media companies and the British press.Full Article
Published
The prince also called "Megxit" a misogynistic term as he criticized social media companies and the British press.Full Article
It's become quite clear that you didn't have to be a fortune teller to see that the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol..
The Duke of Sussex has claimed he warned Jack Dorsey the day before people stormed the Capitol earlier this year.