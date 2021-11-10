Meghan apologises to court as she says she knew aide gave 'some' details to book authors

The Duchess of Sussex has apologised for misleading the court over her recollection of the information her aides gave the authors of an unauthorised biography about her and Prince Harry.Full Article
