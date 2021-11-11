Rivian, the Electric-Truck Maker, Closes with a Big Gain After Its I.P.O.

Rivian, the Electric-Truck Maker, Closes with a Big Gain After Its I.P.O.

NYTimes.com

Published

The electric-vehicle maker, backed by Amazon and Ford, ended its first day of trading valued at $86 billion, though its deliveries so far total 156.

Full Article