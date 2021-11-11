Kartik Aaryan piques interest of fans with new promo of 'Dhamaka' - WATCH

Kartik Aaryan piques interest of fans with new promo of 'Dhamaka' - WATCH

DNA

Published

Kartik Aaryan shared the promo on his social media with he caption, "Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !! #Dhamaka #19Nov."

Full Article