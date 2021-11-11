Elon Musk sells Tesla stock worth $5 billion after promising to abide by Twitter poll
Elon Musk has sold shares on his company's stock worth $5 billion (£3.73 billion) after promising to abide by a Twitter poll.Full Article
After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker's stock, netting..
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold 930,000 shares of his company stock worth about $1.1 billion, according to SEC filings. Did he dupe his..