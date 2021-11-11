Veterans Day deals 2021: Vets, military get free meals, treats and discounts Thursday
Free food and meal deals are on the Veterans Day menu at restaurants nationwide including Hooters, Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings and Golden Corral.
Walgreens, Kohl's, Office Depot, Dollar General are offering Veterans Day military discounts and veterans can get haircuts and car..