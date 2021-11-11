'Yorkshire racism has fractured game' - England captain Root
England Test captain Joe Root says the racism scandal at his county side Yorkshire has "fractured our game and torn lives apart".Full Article
Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of crisis club Yorkshire, bowing to mounting pressure on a day that saw England captain..
England's Test captain Joe Root on Thursday said the "intolerable" Yorkshire racism episode has "fractured our game and torn lives..