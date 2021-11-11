A student has been found guilty of murdering his step-grandmother after admitting to friends he had killed her during a game of "truth or dare" - with a coroner initially ruling the 94-year-old had died in an accidental fire.Full Article
Student guilty of murdering step-grandmother after 'truth or dare' game confession
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Friends thought student's 'truth or dare confession to killing his grandmother' was a joke, murder trial told
Two friends thought a student was joking when he told them during a game of truth or dare how he killed his grandmother, a court..
Sky News
Heysham fire: Truth or dare student guilty of grandmother murder
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Tiernan Darnton, 21, is convicted of murdering his step-grandma Mary Gregory, 94, in a house fire.
BBC Local News