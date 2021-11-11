Patients in this COVID ward have almost doubled in a month. Who are the people ending up there?
Published
Twenty months into the pandemic, and the COVID ward at the Royal Preston Hospital is getting busy again.Full Article
Published
Twenty months into the pandemic, and the COVID ward at the Royal Preston Hospital is getting busy again.Full Article
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Romania killed two people Thursday, authorities said. It was the..
The NHS has renewed its push to drive up booster uptake, with people now allowed to book their appointments a month before becoming..